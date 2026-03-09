Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Movie buffs who were waiting for an update on Alia Bhatt's upcoming spy thriller 'Alpha' finally have one, as the makers have announced a release date for the highly anticipated film.

Yash Raj Films shared the news on Monday along with a teaser poster. The poster shows a partially visible Alia Bhatt in a tough action look, with bruises and cuts on her face, suggesting that her character has just emerged from a violent fight.

Speculations around the postponement of the film, which was reportedly scheduled to hit theatres on April 17, 2026, had been making rounds for some time. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had mentioned last year that the makers decided to postpone the release to "avoid a box-office clash" with Salman Khan's upcoming war drama 'Battle of Galwan.'

"#BreakingNews... ALPHA AVOIDS CLASH WITH BATTLE OF GALWAN - YRF TO DECIDE ON A NEW DATE... #AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving Alpha from its previously announced release date of April 17, 2026, to avoid a direct clash with BattleOfGalwan," Adarsh wrote at the time.

With the new date now confirmed, 'Alpha' will arrive in theatres on July 10, 2026.

Soon after the makers made the announcement, netizens chimed in the comment section to share their excitement. One fan wrote, "waiting for bang" while another commented, "Take my money already." A third fan added, "poster looks super cool!."

'Alpha' also stars Sharvari, who will be seen alongside Alia in the action thriller. The film features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in crucial roles.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the series 'The Railway Men.' It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The project also marks Alia Bhatt's first film with Yash Raj Films.

'Alpha' marks the sixth installment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe, which already boasts blockbusters such as 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan.' (ANI)

