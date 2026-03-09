Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has issued a poignant response to the recent distressing events surrounding fellow creator Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider). Following Dobhal’s high-speed car crash and alleged suicide attempt during an Instagram livestream, Shaikh shared a video addressing the situation and calling for a shift in how the internet treats creators in crisis. UK07 Rider Health Update: Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Ritika Chauhan Reveals YouTuber Is Stable After Suicide Attempt, Requests Support (View Post).

Mr Faisu Expresses Heartbreak Over Anurag Dobhal's Mental Health

In his video, Mr Faisu appeared visibly affected by the footage of Dobhal’s accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. He spoke directly to his audience about the fragility of life, emphasising that no amount of digital fame can compensate for mental peace.

He said, “After watching all this, I just want to say that never keep things to yourselves. In your family, or maybe with a cousin or a friend, share everything.

He further said that they had met a couple of times before, and he is feeling very bad now. Concluding his video, Fisy said, ‘More power to you, take care. We’ll meet soon, Inshallah.

Mr Faisu on UK07 Rider's Car Crash and Suicide Attempt

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Context of the Crisis

The reaction follows a dramatic incident where Anurag Dobhal crashed his Toyota Fortuner while live on Instagram. Before the impact, Dobhal spoke of deep-seated family issues, alleging "mental harassment" and betrayal by close relatives following his marriage.

Mr Faisu Talks About Prioritising Mental Health

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Dobhal had also posted a lengthy YouTube video titled "My Last Video," in which he claimed he had been pushed to the edge by financial and personal disputes. UK07 Rider Aka Anurag Dobhal Smiles in FIRST Video From Hospital After Suicide Attempt; Thara Bhai Jogindar and Tehelka Visit Him (Watch Videos).

Mr Faisu’s response has sparked a wider conversation among Indian influencers regarding the mental health pressure cooker of the digital age. By using his platform to speak out, Shaikh joins a growing list of creators demanding better support systems for those in the public eye.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Mr Faisu). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 11:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).