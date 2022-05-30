Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): Alycia Debnam-Carey, who starred in AMC's 'Fear the Walking Dead' for seven seasons, has left the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Debnam-Carey starred as Alicia Clark in the prequel to The Walking Dead, which premiered in 2015. Her character was shown suffering after being bitten by a zombie on Sunday night's episode. Alicia vows to aid others after successfully overcoming the sickness that threatened to turn her into a zombie herself.

Kim Dickens, who plays Debnam-onscreen Carey's mother, was expected to return in the second half of this season after leaving the show in season four. Along with the original showrunner, the majority of the show's initial series regular cast has left throughout the years.

Debnam-Carey announced her resignation on Instagram, adding that Sunday's episode "marks the end of an unbelievable and life-changing journey of playing Alicia Clark," which follows her joining the upcoming Hulu series Saint X.

Part of her caption wrote, "I was 21 when we began this crazy journey but now at 28, after 7 years and 100 episodes, I decided it was time for me to move on as an actor and as a person. As is the nature of our jobs I needed to seek out new challenges, and new opportunities and carve out a new chapter for myself. I have been so lucky to be a part of something so awesome for so long but I hope you can understand and respect my choice to further expand and grow. I wouldn't be here without you all and I am so grateful", as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Alycia also directed an episode of the programme this season and stated on Instagram that leaving the show was "bittersweet, but it is time." (ANI)

