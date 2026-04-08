Los Angeles [US], April 8 (ANI): Amanda Seyfried has come on board to lend her voice to the character of Cinderella in Netflix animated feature 'Steps'.

Directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, Seyfried joins Ali Wong (Lilith) and Stephanie Hsu (Margot). In a twist on Cinderella's evil stepsisters, the film follows Lilith, who is blamed for hijacking the Royal Ball with a stolen magic wand, as per Variety.

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She accidentally turns her sister, Margot, into a frog and leaves the kingdom in the hands of a prince-obsessed mean girl. Now Lilith must team up with Cinderella, and a surprisingly dreamy troll, to save the kingdom, repair the fractured fairytale and prove that even so-called "villains" deserve a shot at happily-ever-after.

On receiving the opportunity, Tzue said, "Amanda has this incredible ability to make her characters specific and relatable, and we absolutely needed that when taking on a character that's as legendary as Cinderella. We wanted to create a modern heroine complete with flaws and coping mechanisms, and Amanda immediately understood the task. Her portrayal of Cinderella is hilarious and heartbreaking and, most importantly, refreshingly human. You won't want to miss it."

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Amy Poehler, Jane Hartwell and Kim Lessing will serve the role of producers, with Poehler and Lessing producing for Paper Kite Productions. (ANI)

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