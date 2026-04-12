AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy started the third round of the Masters with a record six-shot lead through 36 holes. It was gone by the time he walked off the 11th green.

With one stunning development after another, the Masters went from a one-man show to a wide open race for the green jacket on Saturday. The first big threat was Cameron Young, who won The Players Championship in his last start.

Young posted a 7-under 65 and walked off Augusta National with a one-shot lead. McIlroy began battling back with a big birdie to catch him on the 14th. By then, it was clear this was no long his tournament alone to win.

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Scottie Scheffler is even in the mix. The world's No. 1 player started the day 12 shots behind and shot a 65 to at least get in range.

“I don't feel like I'm out of the tournament,” Scheffler said.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2026 03:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).