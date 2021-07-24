Los Angeles, Jul 24 (PTI) Streamer Amazon Prime Video has announced that its upcoming fantasy series "The Wheel of Time" will premiere in November.

Led by Oscar-nominated actor Rosamund Pike, the show is an adaptation of Robert Jordan's bestselling novels, which are set in a world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to wield it.

The streamer shared the news during its Comic-Con@Home panel on Friday and also unveiled the show's official poster.

"The Wheel of Time" will follow Moiraine Damodred (Pike) as a member of a powerful, all-female organisation 'Aes Sedal,' who goes on a journey across the world with five young people, one of whom she believes might be the reincarnation of a person prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

Rave Judkins serves as showrunner and has also adapted Jordan's novels for the small screen.

Uta Briesewitz, who has directed the first two episodes, has executive produced the show alongside, Judkins, Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke and Marigo Kehoe.

Pike serves as producer with Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers.

"The Wheel of Time" is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

The show has already been renewed for a second season, which started production recently.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)