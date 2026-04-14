Las Vegas [US], April 14 (ANI): The nominations for the upcoming American Music Awards are finally out. Singing sensation Taylor Swift leads the race of nominations with eight nods, which was revealed on Tuesday, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the four artists are tied for second place in the nominations tally, with seven nods each for Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, Sombr and Morgan Wallen. Lady Gaga and Alex Warren run close behind that group with six nominations each.

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The artists who picked up four nominations are Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Playboi Carti, Bruno Mars, Tate McRae and Tyla. (Scroll down for a complete list of nominations.)

Swift is up for artist of the year and best female pop artist. 'The Life of a Showgirl' is contending for album of the year and best pop album.

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'The Fate of Ophelia' is nominated for song of the year, best pop song and best music video. Her contender for Song of the Summer, meanwhile, is 'Elizabeth Taylor,' recently promoted as her 2025 album's third single. Going into the '26 awards, she has a record 40 career wins at the AMAs, reported Variety.

Dean and Sombr reached the impressive tally of seven nominations as each as first-time nominees. They will compete for new artist of the year, of course, as well as breakthrough album of the year and song of the year.

Other first-time nominees include Teyana Taylor, Raye, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Tate McRae, Sienna Spiro, BigXthaPlug, Pink Pantheress and the singing voices of Huntr/X from "KPop Demon Hunters."

The 10 artist of the year nominees are Swift, Carpenter, Wallen, Bieber, Gaga, Mars, BTS, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles.

The complete list of nominees:

GENERAL CATEGORIES

Artist of the Year

Bad BunnyBruno MarsBTSHarry StylesJustin BieberKendrick LamarLady GagaMorgan WallenSabrina CarpenterTaylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Alex WarrenElla LangleyKATSEYELeon ThomasOlivia Deansombr

Album of the Year

Cardi B - 'AM I THE DRAMA?'Fuerza Regida - '111xpantia'Justin Bieber - 'SWAG'Lady Gaga - 'Mayhem'Morgan Wallen - 'I'm The Problem'Olivia Dean - 'The Art of Loving'Playboi Carti - 'MUSIC'Sabrina Carpenter - 'Man's Best Friend'Tate McRae - 'So Close To What'Taylor Swift - 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Song of the Year

Alex Warren - 'Ordinary'Ella Langley - 'Choosin' Texas'The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami - 'Golden'Kehlani - 'Folded'Leon Thomas - 'MUTT'Morgan Wallen - 'I'm The Problem'Olivia Dean - 'Man I Need'Sabrina Carpenter - 'Manchild'sombr - 'back to friends'Taylor Swift - 'The Fate of Ophelia'

Collaboration of the Year

BigXthaPlug, Bailey Zimmerman - 'All The Way'David Guetta, Teddy Swims, Tones And I - 'Gone Gone Gone'Morgan Wallen, Tate McRae - 'What I Want'PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson - 'Stateside'Shaboozey, Jelly Roll - 'Amen'

Social Song of the Year

Disco Lines, Tinashe - 'No Broke Boys'PinkPantheress - 'Illegal'Role Model - 'Sally, When The Wine Runs Out'Tyla - 'CHANEL'Zara Larsson - 'Lush Life'

Best Music Video

KATSEYE - 'Gnarly'ROSALIA, Bjork, Yves Tumor - 'Berghain'Sabrina Carpenter - 'Manchild'Taylor Swift - 'The Fate of Ophelia'Tyla - 'CHANEL'

Best Soundtrack

F1 The AlbumHazbin Hotel: Season TwoKPop Demon HuntersWicked: For GoodCharli xcx - Wuthering Heights

Tour of the Year

Beyonce - 'Cowboy Carter Tour'Kendrick Lamar, SZA - 'Grand National Tour'Lady Gaga - 'The Mayhem Ball'Oasis - 'Oasis Live '25 Tour'Shakira - 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour'

NEW - Breakout Tour

Benson Boone - 'American Heart World Tour'Kali Uchis - 'The Sincerely, Tour'The Marias - 'Submarine Tour'Megan Moroney - 'Am I Okay? Tour'Sleep Token - 'Even in Arcadia Tour'

NEW - Breakthrough Album of the Year

Olivia Dean - 'The Art of Loving'sombr - 'I Barely Know Her'Zara Larsson - 'Midnight Sun'

NEW - Best Throwback Song

4 Non Blondes - 'What's Up'Black Eyed Peas - 'Rock That Body'Goo Goo Dolls - 'Iris'

NEW - Best Vocal Performance

Alex Warren - 'Ordinary'The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami - 'Golden'Lady Gaga - 'Abracadabra'RAYE - 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'SIENNA SPIRO - 'Die on this Hill'

NEW - Song of the Summer

Alex Warren - 'FEVER DREAM'Bella Kay - 'iloveitiloveitiloveit'BTS - 'SWIM'Ella Langley - 'Choosin' Texas'Harry Styles - 'American Girls'Noah Kahan - 'The Great Divide'PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson - 'Stateside'sombr - 'Homewrecker'Tame Impala, JENNIE - 'Dracula'Taylor Swift - 'Elizabeth Taylor'

Eleven new categories have been added for 2026. They include: breakout tour, breakthrough album, best throwback song, best vocal performance, song of the summer, breakthrough pop artist, breakthrough country artist, breakthrough hip-hop artist, breakthrough Latin artist, breakthrough rock/alternative artist, and best Americana/folk artist.

The award show is set to take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)