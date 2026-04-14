In a deeply personal interview, actor Bobby Deol has shared his reflections on the complex relationship he shared with his late father, the legendary Dharmendra. Following the veteran actor’s death in November 2025, Bobby spoke about the emotional weight of his professional "lull" years, the regrets of unspoken conversations, and a newfound focus on family over career milestones. The interview provides a rare look at the private vulnerabilities of one of India’s most prominent cinematic families during a period of significant transition. Bobby Deol, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Extend Greetings on Baisakhi.

Bobby Deol Opens Up About Father’s Pressure

During the years when his professional momentum slowed, Bobby admitted that his primary concern was not just the lack of roles, but the silent pressure of how his father perceived him. He expressed a deep-seated need to prove that his journey in the industry was not over, even as the communication between them remained rooted in the typical reserve of many Indian households. “No matter how much you love each other,” Bobby told Esquire India, “you just don’t end up spending as much time as you should with your dad... you know? We get caught up in our own life and one day you wake up and wonder, where did all the time go?”

Bobby Deol Recalls Emotional Memory of Dharmendra

Bobby recalled that growing up, his father was often absent due to an exhausting work schedule, frequently juggling multiple film shifts and sleeping on sets. Despite this, he shared a vivid memory from his childhood that has become a source of comfort following Dharmendra’s passing. Remembering a time when he was four years old and suffering from a persistent fever, Bobby described how his father returned home visibly drained but immediately prioritised his son. “He just picked me up, gave me a hug, and held me tight till I fell asleep," he said. "I don’t know why I'm missing that moment now... it’s my most beautiful memory of him.” Bobby Deol Celebrates 30-Year Journey in Bollywood by Spending Afternoon With Underprivileged Children.

Bobby Deol Reflects on Life After Loss

The loss of the patriarch has led to a significant shift in how Bobby views his career. He noted that the pursuit of box office success and fame has taken a backseat to the fragility of life. He emphasised that true success is now measured by the time he can afford to spend with his wife and his sons, Aryaman and Dharam. “The box office, the reviews, the roles... eventually they don’t matter, man,” he stated. “What’s the point of fame and wealth when there’s no one to witness it with you?”

Dharmendra Passes Away

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 due to age-related respiratory and heart complications. His death marked the end of an era for Indian cinema, where he was affectionately known as the "He-Man" for his roles in classics like Sholay and Chupke Chupke. His final on-screen appearance was in the film Ikkis, which also featured a new generation of talent including Agastya Nanda. In a posthumous tribute to his six-decade career, Dharmendra was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour, in the 2026 Republic Day honours list. Sunny Deol Birthday 2025: Bobby Deol Says ‘Love You Bhaiya’ As His Elder Brother Turns a Year Older (See Post)

Bobby Deol Prioritises Time With Sons

Determined to learn from the regrets he feels regarding time lost with his father, Bobby shared that he is consciously changing his approach with his own children. He noted a newfound maturity in his sons since their grandfather's passing and remains committed to being an active presence in their lives. “We’ve been consciously spending more time together,” he added. “I’ve even told them that I’m there for them, that I always want to be present.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETimes), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).