Mumbai, April 14: Bollywood superstar couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate four years of their marital bliss on the 14th of April. On account of the special day, Alia took to her social media account to share a glimpse of their anniversary special vacation. She also penned a beautiful caption alongside her carousel post.

“Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking…. we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short .. Tu saath hain toh din raat hain,” she wrote. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Daughter Raha Spotted at Airport Ahead of 4th Wedding Anniversary Trip (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt Shares Anniversary Vacation Pics With Ranbir Kapoor, Raha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

In the picture shared by Alia, it features the lovestruck two smiling for a selfie, with snow clad mountains in the background. The second picture shows a serene outdoor setting surrounded by snow-covered mountains and wooden chalets. ‘You Were a Month and a Half’: Alia Bhatt Shares Heartwarming November Highlights, From Daughter Raha’s Birthday to New Bandra Home Puja (View Pics).

Ranbir is seen along with little Raha, standing near a fenced area interacting with a group of alpacas. The three, a few days ago, were clicked at the airport in Mumbai, all geared up for the special vacation, though the destination remains undisclosed.

Talking about their love story, Alia and Ranbir fell in love on the sets of their movie Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The movie was directed by Ayan Mukerji, and released in 2022. The couple had seamlessly managed to keep their relationship away from the media spotlight for the longest time. After dating for quite a few years, the couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home with just their close friends and family members in attendance.

They welcomed their daughter Raha, in the same year, on November 6, 2022. On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir are currently busy with the shooting of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 08:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).