Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in connection to an alleged telemarketing scam.

As per People, Jen appeared in a New York court on Monday to take part in a change of plea hearing. She switched her original plea of not guilty to guilty, taking responsibility for the fraud and money laundering charges.

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family," Priya Chaudhry, an attorney for the 48-year-old reality star told the publication.

Shah was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. She faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison.

Her sentencing is now scheduled for November.

Shah was arrested in March 2021 alongside her assistant, Stuart Smith, for allegedly targeting individuals in a nationwide scheme. At the time, both Shah and Smith, 43, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Shah and Smith initially pleaded not guilty in April. But her assistant changed his plea to guilty that November. (ANI)

