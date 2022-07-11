Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): Hollywood star Johnny Depp seems to have spoken his mind about the multi-million-dollar defamation trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard through new music on the soon-to-be-released album with British guitarist Jeff Beck.

According to Fox News, the 59-year-old actor will release a catalogue of songs on Friday with Beck titled '18', with two of the ballads on the 13-track album reportedly written by Depp.

One line of lyrics leaked to The Sunday Times has Depp singing: "I think you've said enough for one motherf---king night." On the track 'Sad Motherf---kin' Parade', Depp belts out, "You're sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch ... If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand."

The album has been in the works for the last three years, and also includes covers of Motown musicians, in addition to songs from the Beach Boys, John Lennon and Velvet Underground.

"When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too," Beck said.

Depp was awarded USD 10.35 million in damages after a jury declared Heard defamed Depp on all counts following a nearly seven-week trial in Virginia amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded USD 2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.

Beck and Depp have been touring throughout Europe since the trial ended in June, and the actor reportedly "isn't even talking about the trial" anymore and "just wants his career back."

"The trial was necessary, but he is happy that it's over. Although he is relieved about the jury's verdict, he isn't gloating about it," a source told People magazine.

In a unique twist, Heard's legal team, on Friday, filed for a mistrial alleging that the wrong juror was seated on the jury throughout the trial.

The filing states that the "safeguards" apparently didn't work in this instance and the correct identity of the juror wasn't verified.

Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani told Fox News that the allegation made by Heard's legal team is "not grounds for a mistrial or for the verdict to be overturned." She said that the juror mix-up could have been "an innocent mistake, in which case Heard's argument will fail." (ANI)

