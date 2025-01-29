New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) National Award-winning cinematographer Ravi Varman has become a member of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC).

Varman, known for his work with filmmakers like Mani Ratnam, Shankar, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has become the second Indian cinematographer, after Santosh Sivan, to join the ranks of the world's leading cinematographers' organisation.

Also Read | 'Life Is Full of Surprises, Isn't It?': Salman Khan's Rakhi Sister Shweta Rohira Suffers Fractures and Bruises After Bike Accident, Shares Health Update From Hospital (View Post).

"I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the board of the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) for inducting me as a member. Cinematographers from all over the world dream of joining this association," Varman said in a statement.

"It gives me great joy and pride to be included in a platform where the world's leading cinematographers who have won awards including Oscars are members. I wholeheartedly thank those who made me realise this dream," he added.

Also Read | 'Sky Force' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: Akshay Kumar-Veer Pahariya's Movie Faces Scrutiny Over Its Collections - Here's What Happened!.

The American Society of Cinematographers was founded in 1919 with the purpose of advancing the art and science of cinematography and bringing cinematographers together to exchange ideas, discuss techniques and promote the motion picture as an art form, according to the organisation's official website.

Varman is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) since 2024.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Ravi Varman has shot films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English.

He has collaborated with noted Indian filmmakers such as Rathnam, Shankar, Bhansali, Raj Kumar Hirani, Anurag Basu, Imtiaz Ali and American filmmaker Dune Adler.

His filmography include award-winning movies such as "Ponniyin Selvan", "Dasavatharam", "Vettaiyaadu Vaidyaadu", "Barfi", "Sanju", "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" and "Tamasha". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)