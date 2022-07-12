Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): Late Grammy-winning British retro-soul singer Amy Winehouse's biopic will be directed by 'Fifty Shades of Grey' helmer Sam Taylor-Johnson.

As per Variety, script for the movie 'Back to Black' has begun circulating and now isin casting stages. The film is believed to be very much a passion project for Taylor-Johnson, who was a close friend of Amy.

Also, 'Back to Black' makers have gained the support of Mitch Winehouse, the late singer's father, who was portrayed in a negative light in the Oscar-winning documentary "Amy."

'Back to Black' has been written by Matt Greenhalgh, who previously collaborated with Taylor-Johnson on 'Nowhere Boy' and also wrote 'Control', the critically acclaimed biopic about the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis.

Amy died at the age of 27 in July 2011. An inquiry into Amy's death confirmed she died of accidental alcohol poisoning.

The film is expected to take a look at the life and music of Winehouse who started off as a budding North London jazz singer to eventually becoming a Grammy-winning music superstar with hit records that included Rehab and Back To Black. (ANI)

