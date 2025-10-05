Paris [France], October 5 (ANI): Bollywood actress Ananya Panday made a striking appearance at the BoF 500 gala in Paris.

For the event, she opted for a black halter neck peplum top and matching flared pants.

On Sunday evening, she took to Instagram and shared several pictures from the gala night.

"What an incredible honour to be a part of the #BoF500 list, followed by an unforgettable evening in a city that's quickly becoming a favourite! I'm humbled to be a part of a global community of industry stalwarts while slowly making my mark in the world Thank you @ImranAmed for the amazing work you and your team do Dressed and iced in @ChanelOffical. Love the Comète for good luck! Hair by the best @mikedesir make up by me photos by @alejandraloaiza.photo," she posted.

Ananya has been named in the prestigious Business of Fashion 500 Class of 2025. She joined Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor, who were a part of the list in the earlier years.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ananya will be seen in 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', which is all set to hit theatres on New Year's Eve. The film marks her second collaboration with Kartik Aaryan after Pati Patni Aur Woh.

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' was previously scheduled to release on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day. However, fans are now set to receive an early opening on December 31. Sameer Vidwans has directed it. (ANI)

