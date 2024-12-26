Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Ananya Panday had a "happy" Christmas celebration, and she undoubtedly upped her style game for the December 25 bash.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared several pictures from her Christmas party. The images saw Ananya in a diva avatar as she opted for a stylish outfit.

She looked gorgeous in a blue floor-length cutout dress. For the glam, she opted for minimal make-up and kept her hair open.

Lastly, there's a picture of her ending Christmas on a comfy note. She uploaded a snap in which she is seen posing in her nightwear.

"Such a happy Christmas," Ananya captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is basking in the success of her Netflix film 'CTRL'.

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life.

Prior to 'CTRL', Ananya delivered a successful performance in the 'Call Me Bae' series.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey expressed gratitude to the audience for appreciating Ananya's hard work as she delivered back-to-back successful projects.

While opening up about her daughter's newfound success, Bhavana feels that Ananya's rise from being seen as a nepo kid to an actor who is capable of giving life to a character comes down to the mantra that exists within them." (I am) very grateful. I know she's worked hard and everyone does. She's worked hard. But the idea is to put your head down and work hard and take the important, necessary criticism in your stride and work even harder. And the rest is noise," she said.

In the coming months, Ananya will be seen sharing screen space in a new romantic drama titled 'Chand Mera Dil' with Lakshya. (ANI)

