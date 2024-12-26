If you're a K-drama fan in 2024, there's no way you missed Love Next Door. This rom-com became a global hit, thanks to the sizzling chemistry between Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. Jung So Min's already been a fan fave in shows like Playful Kiss, Because This Is My First Life, and Alchemy of Souls, so it's no surprise people were buzzing about her next project. And guess what? The 35-year-old actress is rumoured to be headlining a new rom-com called Would You Marry Me. She's reportedly in talks to star opposite Choi Woo Shik from Our Beloved Summer. Now, who doesn't know the hit Our Beloved Summer drama back from 2021, which left everyone smitten? If they sign on, it'll be their first K-drama collab, and fans are here for it! Fingers crossed this one gets the green light! Year Ender 2024: Lee Dong-Wook's ‘A Shop for Killers’ to Choi Woo-Shik’s ‘A Killer Paradox’; Here Are 7 Thrillers That Had K-Drama Fans Glued to Their Screens.

Choi Soo-Shik and Jung So Min in ‘Would You Marry Me’

#ChoiWooShik and #JungSoMin are reportedly starring in the 2025 SBS romance comedy drama #WouldYouMarryMe which depicts the story of a disguised couple's newlyweds. pic.twitter.com/NSAj3AmVkW — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) December 23, 2024

If Choi Woo-Shik and Jung So Min sign on for Would You Marry Me, here are three reasons to get excited: it’s their first on-screen pairing, both are incredible actors with massive fan followings, and it’s a rom-com, promising all the heartwarming, hilarious vibes we love!

Choi Woo-Shik’s Unmatched Talent

The name itself is enough. From Paradox Killer to The Witch, Choi has never disappointed the audience with his acting. He has always brought his own flair to each drama. Even in the 2024 drama Wonderland, although his part was small, it was effective. No doubt, his name alone is enough to make Would You Marry Me, fan favourite.

A Fresh K-Drama Pairing: Jung So Min and Choi Woo-Shik's First On-Screen Collaboration

Jung So Min and Choi Woo-Shik’s pairing for the first time promises to bring a refreshing dynamic to K-drama lovers. Fans have never seen these two on-screen together, making their collaboration in Would You Marry Me an exciting new addition to the K-drama world. Year Ender 2024: From Jung Hae-In’s ‘Love Next Door’ to Kim Soo-Hyun's ‘Queen of Tears’, Here Are Five Romantic K-Dramas Which Made K-Followers Fall Irrevocably in Love.

SBS: The Home of Captivating Rom-Coms

SBS has consistently delivered dramas that keep viewers hooked, especially when it comes to rom-coms, which are always a fan favourite. With this new series, there's no doubt it’ll be just as engaging and entertaining, keeping fans eagerly awaiting every episode.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 09:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).