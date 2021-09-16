Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav will be seen sharing screen space in Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby's new film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti, the upcoming project is touted as a coming of 'digital' age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

Excited to be a part of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', the star cast took to their respective social media handles and shared the first official poster of the film.

"Find your Friends and you won't need followers," Ananya captioned the poster, wherein she and Siddhant can be seen posing for a selfie being taken by Adarsh.

Apart from the poster, the makers of the film also unveiled a video of the characters chilling with each other.

With 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', Arjun Varain Singh is marking his directorial debut. The movie is scheduled to release in 2023. (ANI)

