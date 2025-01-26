Los Angeles, Jan 26 (PTI) Actor Andie MacDowell has said that she is experiencing "reverse nepotism" as a result of her daughter, Margaret Qualley's growing popularity in Hollywood.

MacDowell, known for movies like "Four Weddings and a Funeral", "Green Card" and "Sex, Lies, and Videotape", said while children of celebrities are often scrutinised in the nepotism debate, her situation has flipped as she is now frequently recognised as Qualley's mother.

She also joked about her newfound "cool" status, thanks to her connection with both her daughter and her son-in-law, musician Jack Antonoff.

“Reverse nepotism.... I'm now cool because I'm Margaret Qualley's mom. And also Jack Antonoff's mother-in-law. It's like a double whammy,” MacDowell said during an appearance on "The Tonight Show".

Qualley is one of the rising stars in Hollywood ever with noteworthy performances in movies such as "The Nice Guys", "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", "Poor Things" and "Kinds of Kindness" as well as shows like "Fosse/Verdon" and "Maid".

Her latest project, "The Substance", directed by Coralie Fargeat and co-starring Demi Moore, has garnered critical acclaim. The film received an 11-minute standing ovation at its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024.

"The movie is fantastic. She takes so many chances. She's so much braver than I could've ever been, she really carved her own road and I'm super, super proud of her," MacDowell said about her daughter's performance in "The Substance".

