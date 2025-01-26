Republic Day, also known as Gantantra Diwas in India, is a national observance that commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950. This year, we mark the 76th Republic Day being observed on Sunday (January 26, 2025). The atmosphere is filled with pride as the day marks a significant milestone in Indian history as Bharat adopted its constitution and transitioned from being a British dominion to becoming a sovereign republic. It is the perfect day to honour India's rich legacy and celebrate the spirit of patriotism. Republic Day 2025 Wishes: Leaders Extend Greetings to Citizens on India's 76th Gantantra Diwas.

Over the years, Bollywood has blessed us with movies that perfectly ignite the spirit of nationalism. From Aamir Khan's Lagaan (2001) to Richard Attenborough's Gandhi (1982), these movies not only evoke patriotism but also foster a sense of unity among people. Why not celebrate this special day with such iconic films? Here's a look at a few inspiring Bollywood movies perfect for the occasion.

1. ‘Lagaan’

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the Oscar-nominated movie is a perfect tale of unity and determination. Starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh in the lead roles, this sports drama showcases Indian villagers challenging the East India Company officials for a cricket match to stand up against oppression. Lagaan is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, this 2019 film highlights the story of India's Army's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, evoking strong feelings of patriotism and pride for the motherland. The action-packed movie features Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari and Swaroop Sampat in key roles. Watch this gripping tale of India's operation against terrorism on Zee5.

3. ‘Border’

This 1997 film, written, produced and directed by JP Dutta, is based on the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pak war in 1971, celebrating the bravery and sacrifices of our armed forces. Border features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and Tabu, among others. Watch the movie online on Amazon Prime Video.

4.’Gandhi’

This 1982 biographical film directed by Richard Attenborough chronicles the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also known as Mahatma Gandhi. This movie is a co-production between India and UK. Gandhi highlights Bapu's non-violent struggle for Indian independence against British rule. The movie won eight Oscars at the 55th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor (Ben Kingsley) and Best Director. Watch Gandhi onJioCinema.

5. ‘Chak De! India’

Shimit Amin's 2007 film Chak De! India follows the story of a disgraced hockey player, Kabir Khan, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, who redeems himself by coaching the Indian women's hockey team and bringing glory to the country. From the songs to the emotional depth, everything aligns perfectly with this sports drama. Watch Chak De! India online on Amazon Prime Video. ‘King’: Shah Rukh Khan To Kickstart Shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Action Film Soon? Here’s What SRK Said (Watch Video).

These Bollywood patriotic films showcase the power of storytelling and have touched the hearts of millions across the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2025 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).