Los Angeles [US], February 10 (ANI): Angelina Jolie-starrer fashion drama 'Couture' is heading to European Film Market (EFM).

The update comes days after the makers recently wrapped the production in Paris, Variety reported.

An official synopsis of the project read, "In the frenzy of Fashion Week, three women cross paths in Paris, grappling with the world's tragedies and the questions of their lives: American film director Maxine Walker (Jolie), South Sudanese model Ada (model Anyier Anei in her feature film debut) and French makeup artist Angele (Ella Rumpf), working in the shadows of the catwalks."

"In the form of intertwining destinies, 'Couture' examines the souls and wounds of women's bodies."

Louis Garrel will also be seen in the film.

UTA Independent Film Group, who helped raise the financing for the film and is handling global and North American rights, with HanWay Films representing international rights, will introduce the package at EFM. Pathe, which previously collaborated with Winocour on her Cannes Directors' Fortnight premiere "Revoir Paris," is handling distribution in France.

The film is produced by Jolie, Charles Gillibert ("Bergman Island") of CG Cinema alongside Zhang Xin ("History of Sound") and William Horberg ("Milk") of Closer Media. Bob Xu is serving as an executive producer, as per Variety.

"Couture" is co-produced with France 3 Cinema and has received funding from La Region Ile-de-France, Canal+, Cine+ OCS, France Televisions and Chanel. (ANI)

