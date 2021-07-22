Washington [US], July 22 (ANI): Anna Faris and Michael Barrett have tied the knot! The 44-year-old actor recently revealed that she secretly married the 51-year-old cinematographer.

As per People magazine, during the latest episode of her podcast 'Anna Faris is Unqualified', the 'Mom' star accidentally let it slip that she and Barrett got hitched recently.

"I'm looking around.. my fiance's right -- he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped. It was awesome, yeah, it was great," she said during a conversation with a caller.

While Faris didn't share many details about the nuptials, she added, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great."

E! News has obtained the couple's marriage certificate, which was signed on June 14.

She went on to say that the couple had also kept their own relatives in the dark before exchanging vows. "We saw my family, and it kind of slipped out the same way," Anna recalled. "My aunt asked me, 'You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?' and I said, 'Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of like four days ago, but it was great.' Everything about it just felt right."

Faris began dating the cinematographer in 2017 after working on her film 'Overboard'. The two were first spotted together that September, a month after Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt announced their split after eight years of marriage.

Faris and Pratt share an eight-year-old son Jack. Faris was also previously married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008.

Faris told People magazine in May that she and Barrett "had an immediate kind of intimacy."

"We're both probably introverts in a very similar way," she shared. "And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding."

The pair's engagement was confirmed last January by Faris' former 'Mom' costar Allison Janney, who told Us magazine that the duo had "been engaged for a long time."

The 'House Bunny' star later told People magazine that their blended family spent time bonding during the COVID-19 lockdown travelling in a camper van.

Last month, the podcaster reflected on her experience with marriage and shared the advice she'd give to Jack.

"I don't know if it's too grumpy and cruel to say in a sense but if I could tell my 8-year-old son one thing that maybe he would stick to, I would really encourage him to not get married in his 20s," Faris said on an episode of her podcast featuring Glennon Doyle.

Faris' ex-husband Pratt is now married to author Katherine Schwarzenegger and the two welcomed a daughter last year. (ANI)

