New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): FanCode, a streaming platform, has secured the TV and digital rights for the Indian Super League (ISL), the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Monday.

A statement from the AIFF said, "The interim Managing Committee of the Indian Super League (ISL) and the RFQ committee, on Monday, February 2, 2026, selected the Broadcast and Production partners for the ISL 2025-26 season, which kicks off on February 14. The RFQ for the media rights was floated on January 18, 2026, with the bid submission deadline of February 1, 2026."

"FanCode, a Dream Sports company, has been awarded the exclusive global broadcast rights for the Indian Super League (ISL), marking a significant step in strengthening access to Indian football for fans across the country. Kaleidoscope Production and Services (KPS Studios) will handle the production of the league," added the statement.

With this acquisition, FanCode will deliver a digital-first viewing experience for ISL fans.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, "We are pleased to have concluded the ISL media rights process and to partner with FanCode, one of India's leading sports platforms. FanCode's focus on accessibility and fan experience aligns with our objective of expanding the league's footprint and engaging more football fans across the country."

FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said, "The Indian Super League is a significant addition to FanCode as it represents the very best of Indian football. With the league's strong and loyal fan following, we see a big opportunity to elevate how fans experience ISL through reliable, high-quality broadcast and a product designed around modern football audiences. This is in line with Dream Sports group's overall vision of making sports better."

AIFF had earlier announced tentative fixtures of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, according to ESPN.

The ISL 2025-26 season is set to kick off in Kolkata on February 14, with Mohun Bagan facing Kerala Blasters in the tournament opener.

As per the tentative ISL fixtures, 91 matches will be played in the ISL tournament, with the grand finale to be held on May 17, with all seven games in the final gameweek being held simultaneously.

According to ESPN, the AIFF's fixture list is still tentative, released as part of clarifications in response to queries from prospective bidders for the federation's broadcast rights RFP.

On January 6, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Indian Super League (ISL) will begin on February 14. Mandaviya has also noted that all 14 clubs have agreed to play the ISL this season.

"We have decided that the ISL will start on February 14, Saturday, and all of our clubs will participate in it," Mansukh Mandaviya told the reporters. "In the country, football has progressed. In football, the country performs well. Through the League, the country gets good players. With this aim, the ISL league will be held," he added.

Before the announcement, AIFF held an Emergency Committee meeting and said the ISL dates would be announced soon. The Emergency Committee met to consider and acknowledge the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee.

The Coordination Committee was formed on December 20, 2025, following discussions at the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

The Coordination Committee was tasked with submitting its report to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2, which was duly complied with. The AIFF Emergency Committee formally acknowledged the report and recommended that the AIFF conduct the league. (ANI)

