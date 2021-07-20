Washington [US], July 20 (ANI): Hollywood stars Anthony Mackie, David Harbour and Jahi Di'Allo Winston are set to star in Netflix's upcoming family adventure 'We Have a Ghost'.

According to Variety, the movie, written and directed by Christopher Landon, the film also stars Tig Notaro and Jennifer Coolidge.

Mackie and Harbour are both coming off of major Marvel moments, with Mackie officially assuming the mantle of Captain American in his Disney plus series 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and Harbour stealing scenes in 'Black Widow' as Red Guardian. Winston is best known for his breakout roles in 'Charm City Kings' and 'Queen and Slim'.

Notaro was most recently seen in 'Army of the Dead' and 'Star Trek: Discovery', with Coolidge earning rave reviews for her performance in HBO's new limited series 'The White Lotus' and 'Promising Young Woman'.

'We Have a Ghost' has been adapted from Geoff Managuh's short story 'Ernest', about a young man named Kevin (Winston) whose family finds a ghost named Ernest (Harbour) haunting their new home.

Discovering Ernest turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA. Rounding out the movie's cast are Erica Ash, Isabella Russo, Niles Fitch, Faith Ford and Steve Coulter.

As per Variety, the movie is produced by Marty Boowen and Isaac Klausner for Temple Hill, Dan Halsted. Landon and Manaugh serve as executive producers, alongside John Fischer, Korey Budd and Nathan Miller. (ANI)

