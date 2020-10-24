New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Just a week after wrapping up the shoot of his film 'The Last Show,' senior actor Anupam Kher on Saturday returned to his home in New York.

Kher took to Instagram to share a few pictures from his apartment in New York soon after returning there.

"The magic thing about Home is that it feels good to leave, and it feels even better to come back!!:) #BackInNY," he wrote along with the picture.

The 65-year-old actor had returned to India earlier in March amid the coronavirus outbreak and had opted for home quarantine upon his arrival.

The 'Saaransh,' actor had finished the shooting of his film 'The Last Show,' along with his friend and actor Satish Kaushik earlier last week. (ANI)

