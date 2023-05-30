Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been doing his best to look after actor the family of his friend and fellow actor Satish Kaushik who passed away in March this year. On Tuesday, the Beta actor spent time with Satish's wife, Shashi Kaushik and daughter, Vanshika Kaushik. Anupam posted a picture of the group having fun together on Instagram. He captioned the post, "There are friends, There is family, and then there are friends that become family! #ShashiKaushik #VanshikaKaushik #AnupamKaushik." Anupam Kher Takes Out Late Friend Satish Kaushik's Daughter Vanshika for a Lunch Date.

Anupam with Satish's Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

View Comments Here:

Anupam has promised to care for Satish's family after his unexpected death. With this gesture, the Laadla actor garnered many admirers. "This is very nice of you ", a social media user commented. "Most precious ... gift to someone is giving your time and affection", another one wrote. A fan commented, "Every one deserves a friend like u..." Satish Kaushik passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 8 in New Delhi. Kher was the first one who broke the news of his demise on social media. Anupam Kher Birthday: From Saaransh, A Wednesday to The Kashmir Files, A Look at the Veteran Actor’s Best Performances!

Since then, Kher has posted several videos and notes in memory of his friend and shared how he is trying to heal from this loss and coming to terms with the reality. Satish Kaushik was a versatile actor, writer, director and producer, who made his mark in the Indian film industry with his captivating performances and unique sense of humour. He gained recognition in the 1980s and 1990s for his work in popular films such as Mr India, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Judaai,

Over the years, Satish Kaushik established himself as one of the most sought-after character actors in Bollywood, often playing supporting roles integral to the plot. He was also known for his work as a writer and director, having directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain. Satish Kaushik started his career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue his dream of a career in Bollywood.