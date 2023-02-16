Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Actress Anushka Sharma made her acting debut with Aditya Chopra's directorial 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'.

In Netflix's recent docu-series 'The Romantics', Anushka took a stroll down memory lane and recalled how Aditya wanted to keep her debut news under wraps.

"Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn't want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, 'you can't tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parent.' I said, 'Huh?'" Anushka revealed.

Released in 2008, 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' revolves around Surinder (Shah Rukh Khan), a simple man who falls for a vivacious Tani (Anushka Sharma) and gets married to her. In order to impress her, he undergoes a complete makeover and becomes Raj who is loud and fun-loving and a total opposite of Surinder. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi tells a story from the point of view of an ordinary person and, most importantly, conveys a message that being 'ordinary' is cool.

Speaking of Anushka's upcoming projects, she will be seen in 'Chakda Xpress', which is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The final release date of the film is still awaited. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz. (ANI)

