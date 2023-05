On the occasion of actor Abhishek Banerjee's birthday, several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes to the Stree actor. Taking to Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "Happy birthday Abhishek. Wishing you love and light always."Actor Tara Sutaria shared a picture with her Apurva co-actor and wrote, "Happy, happy birthday. I hope you're celebrating yourself and having the best day. Can't WAIT to show everyone what we've created in #Apurva!!! See you soon and big hugs." Bhediya: Abhishek Banerjee Says His Wife Is Excited to Meet Varun Dhawan Much More than Hubby’s News of Getting the Project.

Stree director Amar Kaushik shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mere Bhai." Actor Kriti Sanon shared a video which she captioned, " Baaki sab theek Happy Birthday hai ji." Varun Dhawan shared a collage picture on her story, "Hope ur enjoying meri jaan." Rajkummar Rao' wife actor Patralekhaa shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday Have a good one." Section 84: Abhishek Banerjee Joins Amitabh Bachchan's Courtroom Drama, Calls It ‘Eklavya and Dronacharya Moment’.

Check The Birthday Wishes Here:

Birthday Post For Abhishek Banerjee (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Apurva opposite actor Tara Sutaria. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, he also has director Ribhu Dasgupta's next court-room drama film Section 84 alongside Amitabh Bachchan and an upcoming horror comedy film Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi in his kitty.