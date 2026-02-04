Los Angeles [US], February 4 (ANI): Apple has officially pulled back the curtain on its 2026 release slate, signaling a major push as the company teased an ambitious lineup of films and shows for the year. Betting big in 2026, Apple's upcoming slate was kicked off with much-awaited teasers from the 'Godzilla' universe, Colin Farell-led 'Sugar', Ryan Reynolds' action-comedy 'Mayday' among others.

Season 2 of Apple TV's 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' was unveiled, for the new batch episodes that are set to drop on February 27. Picking up as the fate of Monarch and the world hangs in balance, the trailer shows Anna Sawai's Cate Randa reflecting on her actions.

The drama intensifies as Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw suggests 'We need Kong. And Godzilla" against the monsters known as 'Titan X', as per Apple.

Moving forward, five feature titles were introduced including Jonah Hill's 'Outcome', led by Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer. The show focuses on a story of sobriety and redemption through a Hollywood lens.

It is set to release on April 10, 2026.

It was followed by pickleball comedy 'The Dink' (July 24) starring Jake Johnson, Mary Steenburgen, and Ed Harris; 'Matchbox The Movie' (October 9) featuring John Cena and Jessica Biel; and Chris Pratt's 'The Way of the Warrior Kid' (November 20) - an adaptation of Navy SEAL Jocko Willink's non-fiction work on teaching kids about valour.

Among other titles across movie releases were 'Eternity' (February 13) and Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh starrer 'Mayday' (September 4).

Coming to Apple TV series, the streamer unveiled the slate featuring The Last Thing He Told Me, Season 2 (February 20), Imperfect Women (March 18), For All Mankind, Season 5 (March 27), Your Friends And Neighbors, Season 2 (April 3), Margo's Got Money Troubles (April 15), Criminal Record, Season 2 (April 22), Widow's Bay (April 29), Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (May 20), Cape Fear (June 5), Sugar, Season 2 (June 19), Lucky (July 15), and Ted Lasso, Season 4 in Summer 2026. (ANI)

