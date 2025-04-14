Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): The release date of AR Murugadoss' 'Dil Madharasi', which stars Sivakarthikeyan, has been locked.

The film will hit the theatres on September 5.

The makers dropped the release date, writing, "The date is locked for the ultimate action. The Mad and Massy ride of #Madharasi is coming - from September 5th in theatres worldwide #Madharasi / #DilMadharasi IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE SEPTEMBER 5th."

The film marks the first collaboration between AR Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan.

The cinematography is handled by Sudeep Elamon, and the music score will be elevated by Anirudh Ravichander. Debuted with the famous Why This Kolaveri Di, he went on to compose music for blockbuster films like, Beast, Vikram, Jailer, Jawan, Leo, Indian 2, just to name a few amongst his notable work in couple of years.

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss recently came up with 'Sikandar', which is headlined by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. (ANI)

