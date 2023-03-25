Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): It's that day of the year that Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula probably want to erase from their life.

Remembering mother Mona Kapoor on her death anniversary, Arjun poured his heart out and wrote on Instagram, "I never cared what anyone said or felt cause I always had u In front of me to make me realise who & what I was... 11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul... I'm still this lost child without u Maa... I look for you everywhere cause I'm lost just like I'm this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture...We shall meet someday soon."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqM9Ue3IsTr/

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Maheep Kapoor sent their love for Arjun.

Arjun's sister Anshula also penned down a touching note in memory of their mother. She wrote, "11 years since I've felt your hug, since we've seen your smile since I've held your hand. Every year when this day comes around, and we finish another year here without you.. it feels like the hole in my heart gets even larger. Can you feel me missing you? Because I miss you everyday. Love you to infinity and beyond..."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqMpqb3pffu/

Janhvi Kapoor, Khusi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, all the sisters sent love for Anshula along with celebs namely Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty.

Earlier, Arjun also shared a post saying, 'Cancer, being alone is a power very few can handle.' Arjun and Anshula's mother passed away suffering from cancer. (ANI)

