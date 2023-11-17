Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Football legend David Beckham recently arrived in India to attend the World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand.

Post the match, on Wednesday night, the football great at actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's residence for a bash where several B-town celebs marked their presence.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who also attended the bash, on Thursday, posted a string of pictures with Beckham on Instagram.

However, the actor later faced a lot of criticism for faking his height and looking taller than the football star.

Taking to his comment section, a meme page asked him to share how that was possible. The actor reacted to the page and wrote, "I'm actually 183 cms, that's slightly over 6 feet so let's not believe everything that we read."

Apart from Arjun, the Wednesday night bash was attended by well-known faces in the entertainment industry including Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora among others.

Beckham is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The International Cricket Council has entered into a partnership with UNICEF to empower women and girls and promote inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

Beckham on the other hand is also considered one of the best footballers of all time. He has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them from 1996-2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles. (ANI)

