Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had hosted an intimate dinner party for football legend David Beckham at their Mumbai residence. From family to close industry friends were seen in attendance and many even clicked pictures with him at the event. Sonam’s brother, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor too dropped a photo with the former footballer on X and mentioned in the caption, “Met david Beckham last night.. spoke to him about United ofcourse and the state of the club .. can’t reveal more ..” Few section of social media users trolled the actor asking, “usne ye nahi poochha ki tu hai kaun? (Didn't he ask who are you?)” Well, Harsh Varrdhan shut the troll with a befitting reply stating, “Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai ? (Brother, he had come over to my house. Who are you?)” Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Host Intimate Dinner Party for David Beckham; Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Other B-Town Stars Join the Gathering (View Pics).

The Post

Met david Beckham last night.. spoke to him about United ofcourse and the state of the club .. can’t reveal more .. pic.twitter.com/0sbLeus5Wa — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 16, 2023

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Shuts Troll

Bhai Woh mere ghar pe aaya.. Tu kaun hai ? 😂😭😭😭 https://t.co/rNLCIe6qVv — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) November 16, 2023

