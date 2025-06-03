Los Angeles [US], June 3 (ANI): Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger is all praise for his son Patrick, who impressed many with his performance in the third season of 'The White Lotus'.

Speaking to Variety, Arnold said, "The name Schwarzenegger always meant a big plus. And then all of a sudden it can be an obstacle... You have never asked me to call a studio or to call an agent. You never asked me for advice when it comes to acting itself. You're a rare breed, and I'm very proud of you."

Also Read | 'Thug Life' Release in Karnataka Halted After Actor Kamal Haasan Refuses To Issue Apology Over Kannada Language Remark Row, Case Adjourned to June 10.

Arnold also shared that many people came to him in the gym and heaped praises on his son.

"Now everyone is coming up to me in the gym and saying, 'Your son is fantastic' Someone else comes up to me" and says, "I hated your son in the series," he said.

Also Read | 'Rana Naidu 2' Trailer Out: Rana Daggubati Faces Ruthless Rival Rauf in High-Stakes Battle, Second Season To Premiere on Netflix on June 13 (Watch Video).

To this Patrick added, " The biggest learning experience is how much people associate you with your character. I don't know how much that happened to you over the course of your career -- maybe with "The Terminator." The first weeks, people came up to me and told me how much they hated me. By the end of it, they came up to me saying how much they felt bad for me. It was a roller coaster. "

Patrick portrayed Saxon Ratliff, a raunchy-then-heartbroken golden boy in Mike White's 'The White Lotus'.

Arnold's son Patrick made his acting debut in "The Benchwarmers" (2006) and gained recognition for roles in films like "Midnight Sun" (2018) alongside Bella Thorne, "Daniel Isn't Real" (2019), and "Echo Boomers" (2020). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)