Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Renowned actor and director Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic roles, passed away on April 4, 2025, at the age of 87.

A local artist named Zuhaib Khan from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, paid his respects to the late actor by creating a charcoal portrait of him.

The artist, who specializes in using coal to paint wall portraits based on current events, shared his tribute with the public.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am a painter and I make pictures on the wall with coal based on current events. I received the news that Manoj Kumar ji passed away at the age of 87. That's why I created his portrait and paid my tribute to him," Khan said, adding, "He made films that gave a good direction to society. I pray to God that his soul rests in peace."

Manoj Kumar breathed his last at 4:03 am at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His death marks the end of an era in Indian cinema.

His last rites will take place today, April 5, 2025, at 11 am at Pawan Hans in Vile Parle, Mumbai, as confirmed by his son, Kunal Goswami.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also said, "At around 11:30 am, Manoj Kumar's last rites will be performed at a cremation ground in Juhu. I appeal to the people of the film industry to come and have the last darshan as he was a great filmmaker..."

Born as Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar became a household name for his portrayal of strong, patriotic characters, earning the affectionate moniker "Bharat Kumar."

His iconic films such as Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Shaheed (1965) became benchmarks for nationalistic cinema.

Apart from his acting prowess, Kumar also made significant contributions to Indian cinema as a director and producer.

His directorial debut, 'Upkar', won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. His other successful directorial ventures include Purab Aur Paschim and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), both of which became major successes both critically and commercially.

Kumar's passing has sent shockwaves across the nation, and tributes from political leaders and celebrities have poured in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Kumar as an "icon of Indian cinema" for his ability to instill national pride through his films.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and several other dignitaries also expressed their sorrow, recognizing Kumar's unmatched contribution to Indian cinema. (ANI)

