Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" is the title of the debut series of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Netflix announced on Monday.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the show marks Aryan Khan's debut as a creator and director.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the project at the streamer 2025 slate announcement event, where a teaser of the series was showcased.

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, the series is dubbed as a multi-genre project that promises an "unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood", as per the official plotline.

The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humor, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema, it added.

The series marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment after films "Darlings", "Bhakshak", "Class of '83", and shows "Betaal" and "Bard of Blood".

Before Aryan, his sister Suhana Khan made her acting debut with a Netflix project.

She starred in Zoya Akhtar's 2023 movie “The Archies”, based on the iconic comic series of the same name.

