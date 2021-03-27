Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has set SonyLIV's original "Faadu" as her first project in the digital space.

The filmmaker is best known for her critically-acclaimed movies like "Nil Battey Sannata", "Bareilly ki Barfi" and "Panga".

“Faadu” is being described as an intense poetic love-story between two different-thinking characters.

The director said the narrative of storytelling has changed with time and the audiences are looking forward to a new cinematic experience.

"As a storyteller, I constantly challenge myself to bring new insightful characters that take the audience to moments of introspection. ‘Faadu' is one such unconventional character-driven story, which I am eagerly waiting for the world to experience," Tiwari said.

Tiwari further said that she is excited to maker her digital debut with SonyLIV, a platform that has a benchmark for compelling stories.

"We share a similar passion to innovate. We're hoping we will touch the hearts of cinema lovers in a long format medium, hitting the right chords with a relatable concept," she said.

"Faadu" will be produced by Studio Next.

