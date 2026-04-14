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Majuli (Assam) [India], April 14 (ANI): Assam on Tuesday, celebrated Goru Bihu, the first day of the Rongali Bihu festival, marking the Assamese New Year with traditional fervour in Majuli, the world's largest inhabited river island.

Observed on the last day of the month of Chot (Chaitra Sankranti), Goru Bihu holds special significance in Assam's agrarian society and is dedicated to the care and worship of cattle, which play a vital role in farming and rural livelihoods.

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In the early hours, farmers across Majuli led their cattle to nearby rivers and water bodies, including the mighty Brahmaputra River, where they were bathed and cleaned as part of age-old customs. The animals were gently tapped with dighloti and makhiyoti leaves and fed vegetables such as gourd and brinjal, symbolising prayers for their health, longevity and strength.

Villagers from several areas gathered along the riverbanks, creating a festive atmosphere as they celebrated together after performing the rituals, reflecting the deep cultural roots of the festival.

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Speaking to ANI, Nitul Hazarika, a local from Khorahola village, said, "Today marks the last day of the Assamese calendar, and we celebrate Goru Bihu as an important part of Rongali Bihu. We take our cattle to rivers and ponds and bathe them using a mixture of maah and halodhi (black gram and turmeric) to cleanse and protect them."

He added, "After bathing, we prepare special items and tie symbolic herbs and vegetables to the cattle for their well-being. Later, we celebrate with a traditional feast. We also prepare a special dish by roasting vegetables like bottle gourd, brinjal, green chilies, and cucumbers on bamboo sticks, which gives it a unique traditional flavour."

Highlighting the cultural importance of the festival, he said Goru Bihu reflects the deep connection between agriculture and Assamese traditions and brings people together in joy and gratitude.

Meanwhile, tourists also took part in the celebrations. Louis, a visitor from Chile, said, "I came here last year and really liked the experience, so I wanted to enjoy this festival again with the local people. It's a wonderful celebration with great cultural performances and a warm atmosphere."

"I have been here for about five days. I came again to witness this beautiful celebration by the river," he added.

Visuals from Golaghat also showed people celebrating Goru Bihu on the first day of Bohag Bihu.

On this special day, considered one of the most significant celebrations in a farmer's life, the villagers clean and bathe their ploughing bulls and dairy cows, including the revered "khirati" cows, as part of rituals for the prosperity and well-being of the cattle.

Goru Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and continues to showcase the rich cultural heritage and communal harmony of the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)