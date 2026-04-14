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The final season of Prime Video’s hit satirical superhero series, The Boys, has officially begun, marking the beginning of the end for the long-standing feud between Billy Butcher and Homelander. After a high-stakes two-episode premiere that saw the titular team fractured and the world falling further under Vought's authoritarian shadow, fans are now looking toward the next instalment. The fifth and final season is set to deliver eight episodes, culminating in a series finale that showrunner Eric Kripke has promised will be an "epic, moist climax" for the R-rated franchise. ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Trailer: Homelander Hunts for Immortality in Explosive Series Finale (Watch Video).

'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date

The third episode of The Boys Season 5 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. Following the traditional rollout for Prime Video’s flagship series, the episode is expected to be available at 12:30 PM IST in India (3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT).

Unlike the premiere, which launched with two episodes simultaneously, the remainder of the season will follow a weekly release pattern. This schedule will lead up to the series finale on May 20, 2026. Fans can stream the new episodes exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Recap: Tensions Rise in Episodes 1 and 2 of 'The Boys' Season 5

The opening episodes of Season 5 immediately addressed the fallout of the Season 4 finale, which saw the United States enter a state of martial law under President Steven Calhoun. With "The Boys" largely neutralised and many members held in Vought-controlled "freedom camps," the season began with a desperate rescue mission.

In the premiere instalments, Annie January (Starlight) successfully coordinated a resistance effort to leak incriminating footage of Homelander, though the victory was short-lived. A-Train, after seasons of moral ambiguity, finally made a definitive stand against Homelander by saving Hughie Campbell, an act of defiance that ultimately led to A-Train’s death at the hands of the Supe leader.

Meanwhile, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) has resurfaced with a terminal diagnosis and a renewed ruthlessness. Driven by the "Kessler" persona, Butcher is now focused on deploying a Supe-killing virus. The second episode concluded with a major cliffhanger as Homelander awakened a cryogenically frozen Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), setting the stage for a three-way collision between Butcher’s team, the Seven, and Homelander's biological father.

'The Boys' Finale Countdown

As this is the fifth and final season, the series is following a strict eight-episode structure to conclude the story. After the April 15 release of Episode 3, titled "Every One of You Sons of Bitches," the show will continue to air one episode every Wednesday. The Boys To End With Season 5! Eric Kripke Shares Announcement About the Future of Antony Starr’s Superhero Series, Says ‘The End Has Begun!’.

The series finale, titled "Blood and Bone," is officially set to premiere on May 20, 2026. This final instalment will bring a permanent end to the saga, potentially fulfilling the long-teased "fight to the death" between Butcher and Homelander.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).