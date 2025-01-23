Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Actress Athiya Shetty celebrates her second marriage anniversary with husband and cricketer KL Rahul on Thursday. On the occasion, the actress shared her unseen adorable photos with her husband KL Rahul.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Hero' actress shared unseen marriage photos with her husband KL Rahul. In one of the photos, Athiya was seen hugging Rahul while being dressed in a white bridal lehenga.

In another photo, the couple were seen performing the rituals of the marriage. The actress captioned the photo, " Happy 2 to my forever" accompanied by a bull's eye target mark, infinity and heart emojis.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul also penned a heartfelt message for his wife on the occasion. He wrote, "To a lifetime of Happy anniversaries" while sharing an adorable photo of themselves in which Athiya was seen resting on the shoulder of Rahul.

The Shetty family chimed in to wish Athiya and Rahul, a happy second marriage anniversary.

Ahaan Shetty, the actor and brother of Athiya Shetty shared a throwback marriage photo of his sister on the occasion.

Athiya Shetty's father and renowned actor Suniel Shetty penned a heartwarming wish for his daughter by posting an adorable picture of the couple. He wrote,

"Happy anniversary my bachchas. Stay happy, stay blessed...always"

Meanwhile, the couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an adorable post on Instagram. The note read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025" (with baby feet emojis), accompanied by clip art of an evil eye.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Rahul recently completed 10 years in international cricket, while Athiya, who made her acting debut in 2015 with 'Hero', has also appeared in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. (ANI)

