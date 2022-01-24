Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): It's been a month since 'Atrangi Re' was released, and actor Sara Ali Khan is still getting immense love for her role of Rinku in the film.

Talking about the same, Sara said, "I cannot believe, its already been a month since Atrangi Re released.. its definitely overwhelming to see so much love pouring in for the film till now. This film and my character, Rinku, will forever be a part of me somewhere. It has given me a lifetime of memories and will always remain super special. The feedback I have been receiving is humbling and truly motivating, and I'm nothing but grateful for it."

She also shared her selfie on Instagram and wrote, "Happy One Month team #AtrangiRe. FFeelingbeyond #ChakaChak."

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, 'Atrangi Re' also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

