New York [US], October 25 (ANI): Hollywood actor Austin Butler might soon step into one of television's most iconic roles. The Elvis star is in early talks to play detective James "Sonny" Crockett in Universal's upcoming Miami Vice movie, as reported by Deadline.

The upcoming film, directed by Joseph Kosinski, will also star Michael B. Jordan, who is set to play Crockett's partner Ricardo Tubbs. Both actors are said to be in the early stages of discussions, and no official deals have been signed yet.

According to Deadline, sources say that the movie's filming schedule has been set for late 2026, allowing Butler time to join the project. The film will hit theatres on August 6, 2027.

The script has gone through several versions, with the most recent draft written by Dan Gilroy. Earlier versions were penned by Eric Warren Singer, while Dylan Clark and Joseph Kosinski will produce the project.

The new Miami Vice film will revisit the glamour and chaos of 1980s Miami, exploring crime, corruption, and the city's vibrant style. The story takes inspiration from the pilot and first season of the hit NBC show created by Anthony Yerkovich and produced by Michael Mann.

The original Miami Vice series, which aired from 1984 to 1989, starred Don Johnson as Sonny Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo Tubbs. The show became a cultural phenomenon, influencing everything from fashion to film.

If the deal goes through, this would mark another major project for Butler, who rose to fame with his Oscar-nominated role in Elvis and later appeared in Dune: Part Two and Caught Stealing.

Meanwhile, Universal has not yet commented on the casting news. (ANI)

