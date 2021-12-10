Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday penned a heartfelt note for his parents, thanking them for the life lessons they patiently taught him.

On the theatrical release date of his film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' that is riding on tremendously positive reviews of critics, Ayushmann thanked his parents P. Khurrana and Poonam Khurrana for the values that they have instilled in him.

Ayushman shared that he feels these invaluable life lessons are behind his path-breaking content decisions that are changing the landscape of Hindi films and making taboo topics extremely accessible.

He posted a throwback image with his parents on Twitter and captioned it saying, "Thank you Maa and Papa for all the values and all the life lessons that you have patiently taught me. They have been and will always be with me as my guiding light. I'm blessed to have you as my parents. Love you."

Ayushmann plays a body-builder from Chandigarh in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. The film aims to trigger a national conversation on 'love is love' as Ayushmann falls in love with a trans-woman (played by Vaani Kapoor) in the film.

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' was released on December 10, Friday. (ANI)

