Actor Ravi Bhatia, who was last seen in the television show 'Ishq Subhan Allah', feels showbiz as a medium has always educated society about human rights. Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year. The actor emphasises the contribution of the entertainment industry in promoting it. He says: "I'm proud to be part of the showbiz industry time and time again, be it TV shows, Bollywood movies or web series as a medium it has always educated our society about human rights. Ravi Bhatia: Being an Actor Is Not Really Easy, COVID-19 Pandemic Has Made It Tougher To Get Roles.

"Be it discrimination on a wide range of grounds including sex, race, colour, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, showbiz has taken a stand against it. They have explained to people about its negative effects in an entertaining way." Ravi is known for featuring in shows like 'Jodha Akbar' and 'Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se', among many others. Ravi Bhatia: I Always Wanted To Do Action Sequences on Screen.

He will be seen in the upcoming series, 'The Devil's Deal'. He says that he enjoys acting and playing characters that are for social welfare. Ravi said: "Since human rights cover people all over the world irrespective of their social, cultural, racial, ethnic, religious and communal differences, it is natural that they have become a matter of international and multinational concern in the present century. "I want to act for characters which promote human welfare and make society understand human rights."

