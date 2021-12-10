Ram Mandhvani directorial Aarya Season 2 released on Disney+ Hotstar today (December 10). Since then, the series has been trending on Twitter. Starring Sushmita Sen as the lead, the crime thriller is a family drama that is high on emotions and action. Talking about the story, Aarya 2 revolves around Sen's struggles dealing with the aftermath of what she did to the Russians in season one. Even the reviews of the show are out wherein critics have tagged Aarya 2 as superhit. However, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release on the streaming giant, Aarya 2 has got leaked online. The series is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Aarya Season 2 Review: Sushmita Sen’s Top-Notch Performance in the Crime Thriller Gets a Thumbs Up From Critics.

Aarya 2 full show in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Aarya 2 2021 Full Movie Download, Aarya 2 Tamilrockers, Aarya 2 Tamilrockers HD Download, Aarya 2 Download Pagalworld, Aarya 2 Download Filmyzilla, Aarya 2 Download Openload, Aarya 2 Download Tamilrockers, Aarya 2 Download Movierulz, Aarya 2 Download 720p, Aarya 2 Full Download 480p, Aarya 2 Full Download bolly4u, Aarya 2 Full Download Filmyzilla, Aarya 2 Full Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. Aarya Season 2 Review: Sushmita Sen Returns Even More Badass in a Continually Thrilling New Season! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Aarya 2 Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a show has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every series falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Meanwhile, apart from Sushmita, the thriller series also stars Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Jayant Kripalani, Ankur Bhatia among others. Also, for the unaware, Aarya season one had been nominated at the coveted International Emmy Awards 2021. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2021 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).