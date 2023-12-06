Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 6 (ANI): Kashmir-based rap duo, Humaira and MC Raa, recently came out with a new rap song 'Badalta Kashmir' which celebrates the positive changes in the Kashmir Valley since the abrogation of Article 370.

Talking about the song, Rapper MC Raa told ANI, "This song has tried to explain whatever developments are taking place in Kashmir. The situation in Srinagar and the developments that are taking place here, G20 was successful or Smart city was made, those were my inspiration. Hip Hop artists create songs by observing their surroundings, I used to travel from Srinagar to Shopian and in between, whatever development I saw, I thought of making a rap on Kashmir."

Also Read | The Archies: Janhvi Kapoor Showers Love on Sister Khushi Kapoor for Her Debut Film, Calls Her the 'Sunshine of Her Life' (See Pic).

Taking to Instagram, the Government of India also shared the song on their official page which they captioned, "The youth of Kashmir have spoken, that too through a energetic rap song! Listen to the song that encapsulates the emergence of #NayaKashmir."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0bsIfeS-Ik/

Also Read | Sachin Pilgaonkar Seeks Prayers for Childhood Friend Junior Mehmood Amid Cancer Fight (View Post).

The song also mentions key events such as the G20 meetings in Kashmir, the Amarnath Yatra, and the development of Digital India.New

Talking about his collaboration with Humaira for the song, MC Raa said, "When I was writing this song, it came to my mind that there should be a female artist in this song because now the biggest difference I have seen is that earlier girls were judged by their clothes, or how they carry themseleves, but now that thing is no longer there. So I thought of keeping a female rapper with me."

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina also showered praises on the song and wrote on his X account, "This Kashmiri artist showcased pro-level rapping-- well done #JammuAndKashmir."

https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1731277783404605790

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also shared the song and wrote, "Naye Bharat Ka Naya Kashmir. Young Indians are changing the landscape of #Kashmir!." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)