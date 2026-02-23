London [UK], February 23 (ANI): Paul Thomas Anderson has won the Best Director award for his film 'One Battle After Another' at the 79th edition of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards.

Continuing his winning streak from the Critics' Choice Movie Awards, Thomas Paul Anderson has grabbed another Best Director award. He dedicated his award to the late producer and assistant director Brit Adam Somner.

Also Read | Indian Customs Officer Shashank Shekhar, Known to Bollywood and Cricket Stars, Dies of Cancer; Celebs Pay Tribute (See Posts).

"You may think that your greatest export is Alfred Hitchcock or Charlie Chaplin, but it wasn't. To me, it was Adam Somner, who was my assistant director and producer for about 20 years. He came over to America and the line was out the door of people who wanted to work with him because he made us all better," said Anderson as quoted by Variety.

Anderson continued: "About three weeks into our film, he found out he was sick, and he made it through production. If you've ever gone to work before with someone who's very ill, there's something miraculous that makes you pay attention and reminds you of the privilege of the work that we do. So thank you for sending him to me," as quoted by Variety.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Officially Announce Wedding, Thank Fans for 'VIROSH' Love (See Posts).

Earlier in the night (UK Time), the director also won the BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay in One Battle After Another. He also won the award for Best Cinematography.

One of contemporary cinema's most acclaimed directors, Anderson's BAFTA win is his first for best director, having previously been nominated in the same category for "There Will Be Blood" and "Licorice Pizza."

'One Battle After Another' follows a rabble of ex-revolutionaries reuniting to rescue a comrade's daughter after an old enemy resurfaces. The ensemble cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and breakout Chase Infiniti.

With this, Anderson can now add another director award to an array of honours that already include best director at the Cannes Film Festival, the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival, and the Silver and Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

'One Battle After Another' went into the BAFTA Awards leading the pack with 14 nominations, just two short of the record set by "Gandhi." The Award show streamed on Lionsgate Play.

For the upcoming Oscar Awards, the film has 13 nominations, with hopes to add Best Actor and Director honours in its kitty. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)