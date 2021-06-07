London [UK], June 7 (ANI): The BAFTA TV Awards winners have been announced, with actor Michaela Coel dominating the ceremony. Coel's BBC and HBO series 'I May Destroy You' scooped two of the biggest prizes of the award show.

Meanwhile, Paul Mescal won leading actor for BBC/Hulu show 'Normal People'. In the coveted drama series category, Lennie James' Sky Atlantic show 'Save Me Too' won over fancied rivals 'The Crown', 'Gangs of London' and 'I Hate Suzie', reported Variety.

'I May Destroy You' won best mini-series and leading actress for Coel, who dedicated the award to the production's director of intimacy Ita O'Brien.

At the BAFTA TV Craft Awards that were announced in May, 'I May Destroy You' had won the key awards of director, fiction, editing, fiction and writer, drama.

While Steve McQueen's BBC/Amazon show 'Small Axe' had the most wins with five BAFTAs, including for make-up and hair design, costume design, production design, photography and lighting, fiction, and scripted casting. Netflix's 'The Crown' was shut out then and on Sunday.

The award ceremony was hosted by actor and filmmaker Richard Ayoade in what was BAFTA's first major in-person event since the spread of coronavirus last year.

Nominees in attendance included Coel, Jodie Comer, Paul Mescal, and Billie Piper. Singer Olly Alexander opened the show with a performance of his new single 'Starstruck'.

Here's the full list of winners:

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Romesh Ranganathan - 'The Ranganation' - Zeppotron/BBC Two

SCRIPTED COMEDY

'Inside No. 9' Adam Tandy, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Matt Lipsey, Guillem Morales - BBC Studios/BBC Two

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Rakie Ayola 'Anthony' - LA Productions/BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

'Life and Rhymes' - Production Team - CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts

FEATURES

'Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace' - Sally Benton, Rosie Schellenberg, Alice Goodyear, Paddy Lynas - Wall to Wall Media/ITV

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Malachi Kirby - 'Small Axe' - Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/BBC One

DAYTIME

'The Great House Giveaway' - Production Team - Chwarel/Channel 4

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

Charlie Cooper - 'This Country' - BBC Studios/BBC Three

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

'The Surgeon's Cut' - James Newton, James Van Der Pool, Andrew Cohen - BBC Studios/Netflix

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAM

Aimee Lou Wood - 'Sex Education' - Eleven Film/Netflix

REALITY AND CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

'The School That Tried to End Racism' - Production Team - Proper Content/Channel 4

MINI-SERIES

'I May Destroy You'- Production Team - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One

SOAP AND CONTINUING DRAMA

'Casualty' - Simon Harper, Loretta Preece, Sarah Beeson, Jenny Thompson - BBC Studios/BBC One

VIRGIN MEDIA'S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

'Britain's Got Talent' - Diversity perform a routine inspired by the BLM protests - Thames, Syco/ITV

FACTUAL SERIES

'Once Upon a Time in Iraq' - James Bluemel, Jo Able, Miriam Walsh, Simon Sykes, Andrew Palmer, Will Anderson - Keo Films/BBC Two

LIVE EVENT

'Springwatch 2020' - Production Team - BBC Studios Natural History Unit/BBC Two

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM

'The Big Narstie Show' - Obi Kevin Akudike, Nathan Brown, Rina Dayalji, Ben Wicks, Toby Baker - Expectation, Dice Productions Entertainment/Channel 4

SINGLE DRAMA

'Sitting in Limbo' Production Team - Left Bank Pictures/BBC One

DRAMA SERIES

'Save Me Too' Simon Heath, Jessica Sykes, Lennie James, Lizzie Rusbridger, Coky Giedroyc, Jim Loach - World Productions/Sky Atlantic

LEADING ACTOR

Paul Mescal - 'Normal People' - Element Pictures/BBC Three

LEADING ACTRESS

Michaela Coel 'I May Destroy You' - Various Artists, FALKNA/BBC One

CURRENT AFFAIRS

'America's War on Abortion' (EXPOSURE) - Deeyah Khan, Darin Prindle, Andrew Smith - Fuuse Films/ITV

INTERNATIONAL

'Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge' (STORYVILLE) David France, Alice Henty, Askold Kurov, Joy A. Tomchin - Public Square Films/BBC Four

NEWS COVERAGE

'Sky News: Inside Idlib' - Production Team - Sky News/Sky News

SHORT-FORM PROGRAM

'They Saw The Sun First' - Stefan Hunt, Jess Lowe, Adam Gee - Fresh Film, Red Bull Media House/Red Bull TV

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

'Locked In: Breaking the Silence' (STORYVILLE) Xavier Alford, Colette Hodges, Sacha Mirzoeff, Poppy Goodheart - Marble Films/BBC Four

SPORT

'England v West Indies Test Cricket' - Production Team - Sky Sports/Sky Sports Cricket

BAFTA did not at any point address the scandal surrounding actor Noel Clarke, for which it has come under intense scrutiny, reported Variety.

In late April, the actor-filmmaker was accused of sexual misconduct by several women, after which BAFTA suspended his membership, along with his Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award, conferred upon him in March.

However, the 'Bulletproof' actor has vehemently denied all the allegations levelled against him. (ANI)

