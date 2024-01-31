Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 30 (ANI): The state government has approved the installation of a statue of famed revolutionary vocalist Balladeer Gaddar, also known as Gaddar.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) authorized the Tellapur Municipality's decision to install the statue.

Gaddar was born in 1949 as Gummadi Vithal Rao in Toopran, Telangana's Medak district. He was a famous Indian poet and singer.

Gaddar, who suffered from a serious heart disease, was hospitalized to a Hyderabad hospital on July 20, 2023, and underwent bypass surgery on August 3.

On August 6, 2023, while recovering from surgery, he died of lung and urinary difficulties at the age of 74.

He won the Nandi Award for Best Lyricist for 'Orey Rikshaws' song 'Malletheega Ku Pandiri Vole.

For, 'Orey Rikshaw, movie' he also wrote songs including,'Aapura Rikshowda,' 'Jatharelli Podame,' 'Naa Raktham Tho Naduputhanu Rikshawnu,' 'Rajyangam Chattamandu,' 'Gana Gana Gana,' 'Amma Kanna.'

In 2011, Gaddar received the Nandi Award for Best Male Playback Singer for 'Jai Bolo Telangans.' (ANI)

