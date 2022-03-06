Washington [US], March 6 (ANI): Bella and Gigi Hadid continued to dominate the runways during Paris Fashion Week, showing off multiple chic looks at the Vivienne Westwood show.

As per E! News, supermodel sisters Bella, 25, and Gigi, 26, slayed the runway at Vivienne Westwood's Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 fashion show on Saturday.

Bella showed off two theatrical looks from London designer's latest collection during the show.

One ensemble featured a green mini-dress styled with a dramatic sash and fishnets. The second one was an avant-garde bridal look featuring a corseted tulle mini-dress with red pom-poms, paired with a matching veil and embellished headdress. The brunette beauty held a single red rose in her hand.

Gigi also flaunted two eclectic looks during the show. One boho-inspired outfit featured a heavy orange patterned coat with a matching top and headdress, floral cape, black mini skirt and striped leg warmers.

In another appearance, the model gave off a spooky chic vibe wearing a white draped dress and sheer veil that covered her eyes.

According to E! News, Bella and Gigi have racked up countless catwalk appearances in Paris, including at shows for Off-White, Isabel Marant, Coperni and Ludovic De Saint-Sernin. (ANI)

