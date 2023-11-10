Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are enjoying their friendship in the fall. Ben, who married actress and singer Jennifer Lopez in July 2022, and his ex-wife Garner, also 51, were spotted smiling and chatting as they caught up in Santa Monica, California, according to People.

Following their divorce in October 2018, the ex-couple share three children, Violet Anne, 17, Seraphina Rose, 14, and Samuel, 11.

Also Read | Deadpool 3, Captain America 4, Thunderbolts Delayed in Marvel Post-Strike Shake-Up, Disney Shifts Release Dates!.

While Affleck is known for his appreciation of coffee beverages in particular, it was his actress ex-wife who held onto a coffee as they walked together in casual fall attire.

The 'Argo' actor and director opted for a light blue puffer jacket, dark blue sweater, and beige pants, while Garner sported a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, and sunglasses.

Also Read | Loki S2 Ending Explained: Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief Finally Gets His Throne and What It Means for TVA, MCU and Multiverse (SPOILER ALERT).

Although the former husband and wife have moved on romantically, they share custody of their children and a post-divorce friendship, with the Alias actress -- who is dating Cali Group chairman and CEO John Miller -- hinting at their positive relationship in an Instagram post earlier this year on Father's Day.

"Shout out to BGA -- no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father's Day, Ben! X," she added alongside a photograph and message directed towards her own dad, William John Garner, 84.

According to People, back in March, Affleck discussed how being a dad of three had influenced his career decisions, including starting his own production company, Artists Equity, a move that gives him more opportunity to be in Los Angeles and spend time with his children.

"One of the reasons I did it was, I'm divorced. I share custody. I don't want to go to Austin and New Orleans and Georgia anymore and not see my kids," he told The Hollywood Reporter in a March 16 interview.

"It just doesn't work. These years are too important. If I miss them, I'll regret it for the rest of my life," he added.

A month later, Garner discussed her profession and parenting, adding that her children aren't always thrilled to see her on film.

"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," she said in an interview with InStyle published in April, adding, "It's different."

"They don't mind watching their dad," Garner continued. "They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly," reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)